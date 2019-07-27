Lynch & Associates IN Has $572,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 125,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period.

FENY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 107,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.