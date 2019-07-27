Lynch & Associates IN Sells 198 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 3.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.87.

UPS stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $120.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,526,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,152. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

