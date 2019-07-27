Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,064 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in BP were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in BP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.98. 9,892,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,361. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.85 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

