Lynch & Associates IN Sells 635 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,370,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

TJX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 2,883,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

