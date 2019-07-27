M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $113.65. M Winkworth shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 1,292 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

