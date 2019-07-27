Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,474 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 821,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after buying an additional 199,955 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,497,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,129.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of M traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. 5,135,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.