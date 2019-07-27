MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

MAG opened at C$14.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 91.28 and a quick ratio of 90.88. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -186.50.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Richard Mark Colterjohn sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.72, for a total value of C$73,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,656.32. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,219,318.48. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $871,517 in the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

