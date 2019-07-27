MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) vs. SAP (NASDAQ:SAP) Financial Comparison

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MAM Software Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of MAM Software Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MAM Software Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MAM Software Group does not pay a dividend. SAP pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SAP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MAM Software Group and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 SAP 0 7 8 0 2.53

MAM Software Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.48%. SAP has a consensus target price of $124.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.02%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than MAM Software Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAM Software Group and SAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group $35.78 million 3.89 $3.21 million $0.33 33.45 SAP $29.18 billion 5.35 $4.82 billion $4.53 28.03

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than MAM Software Group. SAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAM Software Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MAM Software Group and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group 10.10% 25.71% 11.91% SAP 11.95% 15.18% 8.20%

Summary

SAP beats MAM Software Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits. It also provides e-commerce and online services that offers Web sites and online connectivity between manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, auto service providers, and the consumer; and customer support, consulting, and training services comprising phone and online support, implementation, and training. The company's business management systems include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management systems also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. The company also provides SAP Leonardo, a system that combines design thinking services with intelligent technologies for business processes; SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent enterprises; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; and SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application. In addition, it offers SAP Fiori, an user experience interface; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management solutions that help organizations enhance the value of their workforce; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application for external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; and SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software. Further, the company provides SAP MaxAttention to turn ideas into value-based predictable outcomes; and SAP ActiveAttention program, a premium-level engagement solution to support smaller businesses. Additionally, it offers SAP Enterprise Support services that provides proactive, predictive, and preventive support for customers across hybrid landscapes; and SAP Preferred Success, which provides a bundle of prescriptive customer success activities for accelerated cloud adoption. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

