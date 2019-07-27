Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 201,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,164. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,549.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 187,425 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 878.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

