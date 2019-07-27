Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $40,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $306,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 100.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 717,743 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $9,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 244,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 158,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

