Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $215.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

