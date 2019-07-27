MCO Price Tops $4.39 on Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One MCO token can currently be bought for $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Coinnest and Livecoin. MCO has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.52 or 0.06136545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00048013 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, EXX, Bithumb, Huobi, Cobinhood, IDEX, Coinnest, LATOKEN, BigONE, Livecoin, Cashierest, DDEX, ABCC, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.