Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.91. 2,675,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

