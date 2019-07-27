MediBloc [MED] (MED) Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. MediBloc [MED] has a market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [MED] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,499.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.02189430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00932984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.70 or 0.03230631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00840493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00062784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00726221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00202962 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Profile

MediBloc [MED] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [MED] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [MED] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.