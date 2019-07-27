Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $3.28. Medicure shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

Medicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

