Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.87. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,249,129,000 after buying an additional 291,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,563,000 after buying an additional 1,821,093 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

