Megacoin Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 95% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $288,156.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00939009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,148,287 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

