Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 293,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $488.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 810.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

