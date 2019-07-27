Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.80 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $481.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Phillips bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,193,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

