Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Meritage Homes also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.61.

MTH traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $64.81. 792,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,738. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

