MetaHash (MHC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.17 Million

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. MetaHash has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00294348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.01594027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00119446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About MetaHash

MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org. MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

MetaHash Coin Trading

MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

