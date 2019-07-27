Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of MCB stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $354.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.29. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $108,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

