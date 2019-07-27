Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,619 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 132.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 828.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De purchased 4,837 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly purchased 2,530 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,074 shares of company stock worth $407,561. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

