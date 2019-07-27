Meyer Handelman Co. Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Duke Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 452,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,027. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

