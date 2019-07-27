Meyer Handelman Co. Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.55. 2,272,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,610. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.80.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

