Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of MRO remained flat at $$13.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,039,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338,431. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

