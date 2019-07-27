Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 15,422 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 3,745,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

