Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 26,000 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for about 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SYSCO worth $40,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in SYSCO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,752,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after buying an additional 393,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,645,000 after buying an additional 633,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,625,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,302,000 after buying an additional 197,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after buying an additional 1,076,459 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,865,000 after buying an additional 1,306,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. 1,505,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

