Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 54,866 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,866 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $173,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,630. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

