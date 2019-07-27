MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,257,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 7,008,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,653,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,144,000 after buying an additional 5,926,435 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,813,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,646,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after buying an additional 381,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. 7,256,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

