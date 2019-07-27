Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Micron Solutions shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2,191 shares trading hands.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Micron Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,332,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Micron Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

