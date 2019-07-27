Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 87,975 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

