Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Buys $6,750,000.00 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 450,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MIRM stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

