Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Hits $95.91 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $95.91 million and approximately $733,215.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $210.95 or 0.02239713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000315 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,646 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

