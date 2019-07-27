Mizuho Downgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Underperform

Mizuho lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $0.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIVE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.24.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,979.48% and a negative net margin of 265.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Viveve Medical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Viveve Medical by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

