MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,952,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 1,716,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,656 shares of company stock valued at $429,852. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 602.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,757. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.68.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

