Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.84. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.18.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $600,263.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 656,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.85. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $206.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.