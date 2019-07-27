Morgan Stanley Boosts Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $147.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.81.

KMB stock opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 16,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,124,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $337,207,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

