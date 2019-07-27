Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.23 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

