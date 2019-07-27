Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $190.03

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.03 and traded as high as $188.58. Morguard shares last traded at $188.58, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$189.96.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Morguard Corp will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

