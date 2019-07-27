Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Releases Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.20. 59,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.83. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,179 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,099.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,936,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,485,529.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,067 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $2,349,316.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,757,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,365,712.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,577 shares of company stock worth $52,765,653. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

