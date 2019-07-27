Morses Club (LON:MCL) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCL stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Morses Club has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $2.60. Morses Club’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

