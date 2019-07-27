Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $173.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $26,877,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 386.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

