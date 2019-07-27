MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

Societe Generale downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY remained flat at $$125.68 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 299. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.16. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

