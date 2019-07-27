MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €246.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €246.00 ($286.05) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $98.51 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €208.16 ($242.04).

Shares of ETR:MTX traded up €5.10 ($5.93) during trading on Friday, reaching €227.80 ($264.88). 101,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €210.65. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 52-week high of €227.40 ($264.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

