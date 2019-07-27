Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.72.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.26. 400,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.15 and a 52-week high of C$16.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$304.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.6671459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.81%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

