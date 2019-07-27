Namecoin Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00006432 BTC on major exchanges including Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bitsane. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $6,686.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,460.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.32 or 0.03230108 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00753580 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Tux Exchange, WEX, C-Patex, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, YoBit, Livecoin, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

