NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 2,411,800 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

NH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 36,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,694. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.10. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 208.85% and a negative return on equity of 405.21%. The business had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Equities analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NantHealth stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

