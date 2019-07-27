National Bank Financial Cuts Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$38.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.88.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -2.62. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$20.05 and a 1-year high of C$57.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.6199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

