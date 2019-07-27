National Bank Financial Increases Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$20.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on Altagas from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark lowered Source Energy Services from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.32.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$20.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$26.79.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.1199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.15%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

